Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 23.10.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 649 internationalen Medien
EILMELDUNG! Mega-Ergebnisse zünden Depot-Rakete! Turnaround eingeläutet! Neuer Kurs-Verdoppler mit Ansage!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0JMCY ISIN: NL0000339703 Ticker-Symbol: BBQ 
Tradegate
22.10.20
09:16 Uhr
3,810 Euro
+0,130
+3,53 %
Branche
Konsumgüter
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BETER BED HOLDING NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BETER BED HOLDING NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,9454,10022.10.
3,9954,05022.10.
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
23.10.2020 | 07:05
56 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Beter Bed Holding NV: Beter Bed Holding records strong sales growth of 30.6% in Q3 2020

Highlights

  • Q3 sales amount to € 57.3 million with strong contribution from both Benelux and New Business; like-for-like order intake in Q3 grew by 35.9%.
  • Order intake in Benelux in Q3 (+33.7% like-for-like) and New Business (+55.8% like-for-like) resulting in YTD increase in overall order intake of +27.1% like-for-like.
  • Online sales up 80.1% in Q3, leading to a channel share of 13.4% and YTD performance of 13.8%.
  • High order intake results in record level order book of € 27.7 million (up 60.4% vs. 30 September 2019).
  • Strong performance New Business with significantly improved sales at Sängjätten and continued significant growth in the B2B channel at DBC.
  • Strengthened financial position with conversion outstanding shareholder loan as communicated in July.

For the complete version of the press release please click on the link below. Press photos can be downloaded here.


Attachment

  • press release 23-10-2020 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/af4e7f3a-39e5-4c9f-bf53-0fd12f88d1ee)
BETER BED-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.