Freitag, 23.10.2020
WKN: 853289 ISIN: NL0000289213 Ticker-Symbol: WER 
Tradegate
22.10.20
16:52 Uhr
7,695 Euro
-0,200
-2,53 %
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
WERELDHAVE NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
WERELDHAVE NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
7,7857,92022.10.
7,7557,95522.10.
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
23.10.2020 | 07:05
55 Leser
Wereldhave N.V.: Trading update Q3 2020

Key items

  • EPRA EPS 2020 outlook raised to € 1.90 - 2.10
  • Q3 leasing above market rent for the third quarter in a row
  • Shopping center occupancy stable at 95%
  • Rent collection shows strong improvement with 82% for Q2 and 93% for Q3
  • Enhanced liquidity by extension of € 70m in revolving credit facilities
  • EPRA sBPR Gold Award for fifth consecutive year

Attachment

  • Wereldhave Q3 2020 trading update FINAL2 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/407ba4f2-3c79-4c02-8514-9caca598ae46)
© 2020 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
