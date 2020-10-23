Wereldhave N.V.: Trading update Q3 2020

Key items
- EPRA EPS 2020 outlook raised to € 1.90 - 2.10
- Q3 leasing above market rent for the third quarter in a row
- Shopping center occupancy stable at 95%
- Rent collection shows strong improvement with 82% for Q2 and 93% for Q3
- Enhanced liquidity by extension of € 70m in revolving credit facilities
- EPRA sBPR Gold Award for fifth consecutive year
