Freitag, 23.10.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 649 internationalen Medien
WKN: 913531 ISIN: GB0004300496 Ticker-Symbol: RTZ 
Tradegate
22.10.20
17:25 Uhr
0,234 Euro
-0,001
-0,43 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
PAN AFRICAN RESOURCES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PAN AFRICAN RESOURCES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,2210,24108:00
0,2250,23608:00
PR Newswire
23.10.2020 | 08:04
72 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Pan African Resources Plc - ADR's to trade on OTCQX Market in the US

PR Newswire

London, October 22

Pan African Resources PLC

(Incorporated and registered in England and Wales under Companies Act 1985 with registered number 3937466 on 25 February 2000)

Share code on AIM: PAF

Share code on JSE: PAN

ISIN: GB0004300496

ADR ticker code: PAFRY

("Pan African" or "the Company")

PAN AFRICAN TO COMMENCE TRADING ON OTCQX MARKET IN THE UNITED STATES

Pan African is pleased to announce that the Company's American Depository Receipt ("ADR") programme has been upgraded and approved to trade on the OTCQX Best Market ("OTCQX Market") in the United States of America ("US"), with effect from 23 October 2020.

Pan African's CEO, Cobus Loots said: "We are pleased to be admitted to the OTCQX Market, which is the highest tier of the OTC market. To qualify, Pan African has complied with the OTCQX Market requirements including high financial standards, corporate governance requirements, and compliance with applicable securities laws. Trading on the OTCQX Market will significantly enhance our visibility and provide better access to US investors".

The Company was sponsored for OTCQX trade by MCAP LLC, a qualified third-party firm responsible for providing guidance on OTCQX requirements and recommending membership. Pan African is upgrading to the OTCQX Market from the Pink Over-the-Counter market and the ticker symbol (PAFRY) remains unchanged.

The OTCQX Market is the premier tier of the US Over-the-Counter market that is operated by OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX:OTCM). OTCQX is a trading market designed for established, investor-focused US and international companies. Current financial disclosures and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for Pan African are available at www.otcmarkets.com.

Rosebank

23 October 2020

For further information on Pan African, please visit the Company's website at www.panafricanresources.com

Contact information
Corporate Office
The Firs Office Building
2nd Floor, Office 204
Cnr. Cradock and Biermann Avenues
Rosebank, Johannesburg
South Africa
Office: + 27 (0)11 243 2900
info@paf.co.za		Registered Office
Suite 31
Second Floor
107 Cheapside
London
EC2V 6DN
United Kingdom
Office: + 44 (0)20 7796 8644
Cobus Loots
Pan African Resources PLC
Chief Executive Officer
Office: + 27 (0)11 243 2900		Deon Louw
Pan African Resources PLC
Financial Director
Office: + 27 (0)11 243 2900
Phil Dexter/Jane Kirton
St James's Corporate Services Limited
Company Secretary
Office: + 44 (0)20 7796 8644		Ross Allister/David McKeown
Peel Hunt LLP
Nominated Adviser and Joint Broker
Office: +44 (0)20 7418 8900
Ciska Kloppers
Questco Corporate Advisory Proprietary Limited
JSE Sponsor
Office: + 27 (0)11 011 9200		Thomas Rider/Neil Elliot
BMO Capital Markets Limited
Joint Broker
Office: +44 (0)20 7236 1010
Hethen Hira
Pan African Resources PLC
Head: Investor Relations
Tel: + 27 (0)11 243 2900
E-mail: hhira@paf.co.za		Website: www.panafricanresources.com
© 2020 PR Newswire
