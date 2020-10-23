Taseko Mines Limited - TKO to Release 3rd Quarter 2020 Results

Taseko To Release Third Quarter 2020 Results

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 22, 2020 -Taseko Mines Limited (TSX: TKO) (NYSE American: TGB) (LSE: TKO) (the "Company") will release its third quarter 2020 financial results after market close on Monday, October 26, 2020.

The Company will host a telephone conference call and live webcast on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time (8:00 a.m. Pacific) to discuss these results. After opening remarks by management, there will be a question and answer session open to analysts and investors.

The conference call may be accessed by dialing (888) 390-0546 in Canada and the United States, or (416) 764-8688 internationally.

The conference call will be archived for later playback until November 13, 2020 and can be accessed by dialing (888) 390-0541 in Canada and the United States, or (416) 764-8677 internationally and using the passcode 277617 #.

Russell Hallbauer

CEO and Director

No regulatory authority has approved or disapproved of the information contained in this news release.

For further information on Taseko, please see the Company's website tasekomines.com or contact: Brian Bergot, Vice President, Investor Relations - (778) 373-4533 or toll free 1 (877) 441-4533