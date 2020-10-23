Stockholm, October 23, 2020 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that trading in Offentliga Hus i Norden AB's shares (short name OFFHUS) commence today on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market. The company belongs to the Real Estate sector. Offentliga Hus is the 50th company to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq's Nordic markets* in 2020. Offentliga Hus relieves the state, municipalities and regions of their role as property owners, so that they can fully focus on delivering welfare. They are a growth-oriented real estate company that owns, manages and develops quality community properties in a long-term and sustainable way. It is a collaboration where Offentliga Hus handles ownership, operation and development of the property and the public sector focuses on running the business where they create solutions that develop the municipality's attractiveness in the long term. Offentliga Hus was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Stockholm. "I am pleased with the great interest in becoming a shareholder in Offentliga Hus, both among Swedish and international institutional investors as well as among the public in Sweden," said Fredrik Brodin, CEO of Offentliga Hus. "I would like to take this opportunity to welcome all new shareholders. Now our journey as a listed company begins, and I am looking forward to a continued expansion with a focus on community service properties. In addition, we are now commencing the work towards a list change to the Nasdaq Stockholm main market." "We are pleased to welcome Offentliga Hus to the Nasdaq family as they list on our First North Permier Growth Market," said Adam Kostyál, Head of European Listings at Nasdaq. "We see a flow of companies from many interesting sectors and having done our best September in six years, we are hoping to welcome many more before the end of the year. Offentliga Hus is the 50th company to be listed on our markets this year and we are excited to support companies such as Offentliga Hus that work hard to drive innovation, and contribute to society's development." Offentliga Hus has appointed FNCA Sweden AB as Certified Adviser. *Main markets and Nasdaq First North at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm About Nasdaq Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com. Nasdaq Media Contact Rebecka Wulfing +46 73 449 7122 rebecka.wulfing@nasdaq.com