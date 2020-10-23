IPFStar Signs Agreement With IPFStar101 for South Korea Market

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA / ACCESSWIRE / October 23, 2020 / IPFStar and IPFStar101 will collaborate on IPFS South Korea market.

In a news post on Oct. 21, the IPFStar confirmed it had signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with IPFStar101.

IPFS is a global, peer-to-peer distributed file system. The goal is to supplement the hypertext transfer protocol (HTTP) that currently rules the Internet, connecting all computing devices with the same file system.

IPFStar is a cutting-edge IPFS ecological construction service provider which is committed to creating comprehensive services such as one-stop mining, cloud storage, and distributed network applications.

IPFStar has developers and IDC computer rooms in Shenzhen, Beijing, Shanghai of China, Silicon Valley of America, Ottawa of Canada, and it is an international high-tech innovative enterprise. Just like the role of China Mobile, China Unicom, China Telecom in promoting 5G Network to increase the network capacity, IPFStar is a pioneer in promoting the revolutionary mining technology to speed up the development of the whole industry.

At present, the packaging speed of IPFStar mining machine has increased by more than 2 times on the official basis, which is at the leading level in the industry and is continuously optimized.

Through this cooperation, IPFStar and IPFStar101 plan to actively and deeply participate in the IPFS ecology of South Korea. IPFStar will provide quality services and products in the Asia-Pacific region and will cooperate with more countries in the future.

Contact:

Yang Xiufeng

00821082266111

global@ipfstar101.com

https://ipfstar101.com

