Barbara Pompili, the French minister of ecological transition, recently announced new bonus incentives for BIPV projects during a visit to a Sunstyle factory that aims to produce 1 GW of "Made in France" solar tiles by 2025.From pv magazine France Barbara Pompili, the French minister of ecological transition, recently announced new bonus incentives for BIPV projects during a visit to a Sunstyle factory that plans to make 1 GW of "Made in France" solar tiles by 2025. During the manufacturing facility's opening ceremony, Pompili said that the government plans to award an additional incentive - ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...