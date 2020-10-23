EQS Group-News: Nordea Bank Abp
/ Key word(s): Quarter Results
Copenhagen, Helsinki, Oslo, Stockholm, 23 October 2020
Summary of the quarter:
Third quarter 2020 vs. third quarter 2019 results
(excluding items affecting comparability1)
Net interest income EUR 1,146m, 6%
Total operating income EUR 2,172m, 4%
Total operating expense EUR -1,089m, -6%
Net loan losses EUR 2m vs EUR -49m
Operating profit EUR 1,085m, 24%
Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio2,3 16.4% vs.15.4%
Cost/income ratio 50% vs. 56%
Cost/income ratio4 52% vs. 58%
Net loan loss ratio, amortised cost 0bp vs. 55bp
Return on equity 10.6% vs 8.9%
Return on equity4 10.1% vs 8.4%
Third quarter 2020 vs. second quarter 2020 results
Net interest income EUR 1,146m, 5%
Total operating income EUR 2,172m, 4%
Total operating expense EUR -1,089m, 0%
Net loan losses EUR 2m vs EUR -698m
Operating profit EUR 1,085m, 255%
Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio2,3 16.4% vs.15.8%
Cost/income ratio 50% vs. 52%
Cost/income ratio4 52% vs. 52%
Net loan loss ratio, amortised cost 0bp vs. 115bp
Return on equity 10.6% vs 3.1%
Return on equity4 10.1% vs 3.0%
1 End of period.
CEO comment
Outlook
Key priorities to succeed and meet the financial targets
For the full year 2020, our projections point to total net loan losses below EUR 1bn, corresponding to a loan loss level of less than 41bp.
This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
End of Media Release
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Nordea Bank Abp
|Smålandsgatan 17
|105 71 Stockholm
|Sweden
|ISIN:
|CH0284415681
|Valor:
|A1Z2TU
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1142661
|End of News
|EQS Group News Service
1142661 23.10.2020