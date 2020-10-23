Robotic Online Intelligence Ltd: Real Estate Foresight Introduces Enhanced China City Reports Focused on China Housing Markets

HONG KONG, CHINA / ACCESSWIRE / October 23, 2020 / Real Estate Foresight (REF), a Hong Kong based independent research firm focused on China housing markets, announced the release of the enhanced REF China City Reports. The REF China City Reports provide data, data commentary and analytical charts on the housing markets in up to 50 major cities in China. Data availability may vary by city.

They are designed for investors and developers interested in a more detailed and immediately available assessment of the city-level (incl. district-level for some cities) market conditions. The selection of charts and data draws on REF's 8 years of specialist experience in China housing markets research.

The main enhancements include the upcoming land sales by local government, recent land transactions, and the activity by the major national developers in the city.

What makes the reports particularly interesting production-wise, is that the PDFs are produced fully automatically from pre-defined and licensed or public sources, incl. the production of charts, text, layout, leveraging the technology from REF's sister venture Robotic Online Intelligence Ltd.



"At a macro level, understanding city-level markets provides an additional, possibly differentiating, insight as the aggregate figures often blur the more subtle dynamics playing out at a city level, not visible through a simple geographic or city-tier classification. This includes changes in the composition of what drives the overall growth", commented Robert Ciemniak, the Founder-CEO of Real Estate Foresight.

On an 8-year timeframe, Shenzhen is the city that has cumulatively gained the most in terms of the house price growth, albeit tamed by policy restrictions since late 2016, as the following animated chart demonstrates - animation by Real Estate Foresight based on data from CREIS:



The REF China City Reports are available on a standalone subscription basis, as well as integrated into Signallium China Property market intelligence platform:





About Real Estate Foresight Ltd

Real Estate Foresight Ltd (REF) is an independent real estate analytics, research and financial technology firm based in Hong Kong and established in 2012. Combining data science with primary research, REF helps developers, investors and fund managers assess opportunities in real estate markets focusing on China. REF can provide independent views as the company is not involved in any brokerage, trading or fund business.

Visit www.realestateforesight.com for more information.

About Robotic Online Intelligence Ltd

Robotic Online Intelligence (ROI), founded in 2017 and based in Hong Kong, provides AI-powered tools for data, research and investment firms, helping them save a significant amount of time in research of publicly available intelligence - through automation and workflow tools for data teams - in the search, collection, filtering, and communication of information.

Robotic Online Intelligence was selected to Cyberport Incubation Programme in Hong Kong in 2019 and is based in Cyberport, Hong Kong SAR.

Visit www.roboticonline.ai for more information.

