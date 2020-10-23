Fujikura Ltd. (TOKYO:5803) (President CEO: Masahiko Ito) today announced the introduction of industry's most advanced and highly integrated Phased Array Antenna Module (PAAM) for 5G mmWave operating in 3GPP bands n257 (28 GHz), n258 (26 GHz) and n261 (27 GHz). The Fujikura PAAM is the industry's highest performance PAAM targeting indoor and outdoor applications such as 5G mmWave Fixed Wireless Access (FWA), 5G mmWave Mobile Wireless Access (MWA), 5G mmWave wireless backhaul, and other emerging applications.

Key Differentiating Features of the Fujikura PAAM

The Fujikura PAAM is a high performance phased array antenna module with a novel integrated antenna, and supports concurrent dual polarized beams in both transmission and reception (Fig.1). The PAAM integrates best-in-class mmWave-ICs developed in-house using an industry leading SiGe BiCMOS process. The PAAM features extremely low noise figure (NF) characteristics and enables a large link margin for expanded coverage. Tunable true-time-delay-type phase shifters support precise and independent phase and amplitude control over a wide frequency range. The unique phase shifter not only enables simple beam-steering control which allows accurate beam steering with fine resolution, but also allows calibration-free operation making PAAM installation much easier. The phase shifter also maintains the transmitted or received signals undistorted by providing invariant group delay and unchanged beam direction in a wide frequency range. In addition, Fujikura PAAM provides superior digital reconfigurability allowing (1) flexible choices in the trade-off space between NF and linearity --- this enables a wide range of coverage applications simply through digital reconfiguration of the PAAM, and (2) on-chip support for 1000s of beam configurations. These are exactly the features highly desired by 5G wireless equipment manufacturers.

5G mmWave Market Growth

Currently, 5G deployments are accelerating around the world and mmWave bands are expected to play a significant role in enhancing the network capabilities. According to the Global mobile Suppliers Association (GSA), by the end of August, 2020, 397 operators in 129 countries and territories had announced investments in 5G. The deployment of 5G mmWave has started primarily in the US market for FWA and MWA, and we are now in the early stages. Markets are expecting substantial increase in 5G mmWave use cases including both outdoor and indoor deployments around the world. Fujikura will contribute to this market growth and benefit from it by providing 5G mmWave infrastructure customers with best-in-class PAAM products.

"Fujikura is announcing its first 5G mmWave RF-IC products for mobile infrastructure. Fujikura n257/n258/n261 PAAM products leverage field proven 5G mmWave IC1 and antenna in package2 technologies developed at IBM Research and enhanced by a Fujikura-led Joint Development Program3,4 . Leveraging our expertise in antenna design and substrate technologies as well as our long history and expertise in delivering differentiating products to the telecom industry, we are excited to introduce our new PAAM product family," said Kenji Nishide, Fujikura R&D Managing Executive Officer. "Fujikura's PAAM sets new benchmarks in terms of performance and low power consumption with the highest level of integration for 5G mmWave RF-ICs, which will contribute to growth and expansion of 5G mmWave networks and services."

Product Introduction Schedule

Fujikura will provide samples for early access customers by the end of 1Q 2021 with volume production in 2H 2021.

About Fujikura

Fujikura Ltd. is a Tokyo-based company that has been providing wires and cables-"Tsunagu," or connecting, technologies- to build social infrastructure since its foundation in 1885. With this expertise cultivated over 130 years, we commit to contribute to building social infrastructure by developing products for optical fibers, broadband wireless transmission, superconducting wires, electric vehicles, and other advanced technologies. Fujikura Group has approximately 57,000 employees in more than 30 countries, and posted sales revenue of US$6,178.7 million in Fiscal 2019. Find out more at www.fujikura.co.jp/eng.

