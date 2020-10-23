REC Silicon ASA: REC Silicon - Share capital increase registered

Lysaker, Norway - 23 October 2020. Reference is made to the stock exchange announcement on 14 October 2020 regarding the issuance of new shares in REC Silicon ASA in Tranche 1. The share capital increase pertaining to the issuance of the 27,982,000 new shares has now been registered with the Norwegian Register of Business Enterprises. The Company's new registered share capital is NOK 307,802,066, divided into 307,802,066 shares, each with a par value of NOK 1.

