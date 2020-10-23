Anzeige
REC Silicon ASA: REC Silicon - Share capital increase registered

Lysaker, Norway - 23 October 2020. Reference is made to the stock exchange announcement on 14 October 2020 regarding the issuance of new shares in REC Silicon ASA in Tranche 1. The share capital increase pertaining to the issuance of the 27,982,000 new shares has now been registered with the Norwegian Register of Business Enterprises. The Company's new registered share capital is NOK 307,802,066, divided into 307,802,066 shares, each with a par value of NOK 1.

For further information, please contact:
James A. May II, Chief Financial Officer
Phone: +1 509 989 1023
Email: james.may@recsilicon.com

Nils O. Kjerstad IR Contact
Phone: +47 9135 6659
Email: nils.kjerstad@crux.no

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

