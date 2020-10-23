A research paper into the prospects of manufacturing 'power-to-liquid' kerosene in Germany has concluded the government will end up importing it. Wherever the world's clean aviation fuels are made, however, it seems a lot of clean power will be needed to drive the production process.If "power-to-liquid" (PtL) kerosene is to play a vital part in decarbonizing air transport, the world will need a lot more renewable energy generation capacity. That is one of the conclusions of a paper which has attempted to assess what would be needed to establish a PtL production industry. The Power-to-Liquid ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...