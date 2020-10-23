The credit, to be made available to public bodies in the bloc's 27 member states, would be bolstered by €10 billion from the EIB and should not, said the Council of Ministers, support nuclear or fossil fuel projects.Another facet of the EU's proposed European Green Deal moved nearer implementation yesterday as the Council of Ministers agreed its position on a €1.5 billion public sector loan facility to help areas most affected by the shift away from fossil fuels. The money would come out of the EU's budget for 2021-27 and would be added to €10 billion supplied by the European Investment Bank, ...

