Tiqets, a world leading online ticketing platform for museums and attractions, is offering free virtual and face-to-face visits to terrifying attractions such as Dracula's Castle in Romania, Madame Tussauds in Germany or Warwick Castle in the United Kingdom during the Tiqets Festival of Fright.

On Friday October 30th, Tiqets is hosting the Festival of Fright, which offers people multiple ways to experience Halloween against the most creepy and haunted settings:

Join a FREE virtual scare-a-thon of online live experiences with Dracula's Castle, Warwick Castle, and Madame Tussauds

Enter to win FREE tickets to safely experience these Halloween attractions and more near you in person worldwide

Win a private tour of Dracula's Castle in Romania

Join the free virtual scare-a-thon

On Friday 30 October Tiqets will also offer a one-night virtual scare-a-thon as part of its Festival of Fright. This free online series of events includes a virtual tour of the Tiqets Festival of Fright headliner, Dracula's Castle, a Monster Mess show at Warwick's Haunted Castle, and a murder mystery with Madame Tussauds.

Warwick Castle (UK) Join the cast at Warwick Castle for Monster Mess , a live, family friendly show that follows a professor attempting a variety of fun experiments in the hopes of creating a living being.

Join the cast at Warwick Castle for , a live, family friendly show that follows a professor attempting a variety of fun experiments in the hopes of creating a living being. Madame Tussauds (GER) Help the detectives at Madame Tussauds solve a murder mystery by assisting them with deciphering clues in this interactive virtual experience.

Help the detectives at Madame Tussauds solve a murder mystery by assisting them with deciphering clues in this interactive virtual experience. Dracula's Castle (ROM) - Experience the foreboding corridors of this famed castle and explore practically every inch inside and out that would normally only be available to guests visiting in person.

Visit Tiqets Festival of Fright page to sign up for any, or all, of the virtual experiences in this series of haunted events.

Win tickets Halloween attractions in the UK

Tiqets is also offering FREE tickets to attractions with Halloween experiences in the UK, including Warwick Castle, Chessington World of Adventures, The London Bridge Experience and the Hidden Haunted Ghost Tour, to give people the opportunity to get spooked closer to home. Find the full overview with the best UK Trick or Treat experiences on the Tiqets Halloween Specials page.

Private tour of Dracula's Castle

Tiqets is offering two winners four tickets each for a private tour of Dracula's Castle in Romania the night before Halloween.

The 14th-century castle in Bran, Romania is the inspiration behind Bram Stoker's infamous tale of Count Dracula. In the private tour, competition winners will get to wander the castle's candlelit corridors and experience first-hand the dark and ghostly rooms that inspired a tale about a cape-wearing prince with a taste for human blood.

How to enter the Tiqets Halloween prize competitions?

To win the private tour of Dracula's Castle (flights and accommodation not included), visit the Tiqets Festival of Fright page and enter the Dracula's Castle competition. Deadline for entries is Sunday 25 October 11:59pm CET. Not in Romania? No worries, you can still experience Dracula's Castle online, for free with our virtual scare-a-thon.

You can also enter our competition to win tickets to a Halloween attraction near you. To enter, visit the Tiqets Festival of Fright page and enter the competition to win free tickets. Deadline for entries is Sunday 25 October 11:59pm CET

Tiqets' mission is to make culture more accessible by making it easier for more people to discover more ways to culture. From the start in 2014, the company has connected millions of people to museums and attractions with instant, last-minute and mobile tickets. Tiqets works with both hidden gems and top museums and attractions all over the world.

The company is headquartered in Amsterdam and now employs 200+ people worldwide, including in Amsterdam (HQ) as well as Seattle, Las Vegas, Orlando, Philadelphia, London, Copenhagen, Paris, Barcelona, Rome, Vienna, Bangkok, Tokyo and Osaka. More information can be found on Tiqets.com.

