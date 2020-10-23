AT&S is the second largest manufacturer of high-end printed circuit boards (PCBs) globally. It is well placed to benefit from rising demand in the medium term for interconnected devices, data servers and autonomous vehicles. Management is partway through a five-year programme to invest up to €1bn in expanding its integrated circuit (IC) substrate capacity fivefold, with the aim of doubling revenues to €2bn with a 25-30% EBITDA margin.

