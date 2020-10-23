Bigger PV module designs are now hitting the market, but the production of larger, more powerful solar panels is challenging. Canadian Solar is launching its new Series 7 modules with pv magazine in a webinar on Oct. 29. Our editorial team recently caught up with Canadian Solar's chairman and CEO, Shawn Qu, and director of module R&D, Alan Xu, to discuss the company's latest efforts to shake up the market.pv magazine: Mr. Qu, you started Canadian Solar in 2001. Having been in the solar PV industry for nearly two decades now, how has your business philosophy and the company's approach toward ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...