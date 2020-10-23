Dr. Alina Sholar Featured in Two Exclusive Interviews

Cosmetic Surgeon Dr. Alina Sholar shared what she has learned throughout her extensive career as a cosmetic surgeon and entrepreneur

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / October 23, 2020 / Dr. Alina Sholar was recently featured in two exclusive interviews with Ideamensch and Thrive Global. She shared what she has learned throughout her career as a cosmetic surgeon and serial entrepreneur.

With more than a decade of experience as a cosmetic surgeon, Dr. Sholar owns her own plastic surgery and medical aesthetic practice, Skin Science Soul, and is the owner and CEO of Serenity Medical Centers and Sage Practice Solutions. She also acts as a mentor, offering pro bono business consulting for female entrepreneurs.

In the interview with Ideamensch, Dr. Alina Sholar explained that when she became a plastic surgeon, she had a vision of not only providing cosmetic surgery for her patients, but a complete support system through which they could feel empowered to be their best.

"I wanted to operate a totally different type of medical practice business philosophically and literally. After 20 years in surgical practice, I realized that women need a better way to beauty - smarter skincare with scientific substance - but it's just as much about her soul," shared Dr. Sholar.

"I wanted to encourage women to reflect their beauty and strength within to the outside, and in turn, feel their most confident, sexy, and strong in their 30's, 40's, and beyond."

She further explained that one trend in aesthetic medicine that really excites her is the new technological innovation in non-invasive, non-surgical skin and body rejuvenation. She said that in her office, she and her team understand the science behind the tech and the biology beneath the skin to really make patients' results far beyond what an average medspa could ever offer, so they work to bring the latest technologies to patients to improve service.

In the interview with Thrive Global, Dr. Alina Sholar shared some key advice for those looking to get started in her industry.

"Figure out your why and cultivate your vision. These will be your guiding light," shared Dr. Sholar.

"I am very clear and specific on WHY my vision is what it is, and what the business' overarching purpose in the world is meant to be. And don't keep your vision to yourself either. Share it with your employees, which ensures that all are aligned with the vision, the company's purpose, and your ultimate goals."

She also explained that while she doesn't maintain a proper 50-50 balance when it comes to her work and home life, she feels that she is balanced because she loves her work and it fulfills both her creative and intellectual needs. She said she keeps her workaholic tendencies in check by making an effort to leave the office at 5 p.m. most days.

About Dr. Alina Sholar

Throughout her illustrious career, Dr. Alina Sholar has made a name for herself as a respected plastic surgeon, female entrepreneur, and mentor. She attended Texas A&M University on a full-tuition merit scholarship and earned a B.S. degree in Biomedical Science with Magna Cum Laude honors in 1994. In 1999, she earned her MD degree from the University of Texas Medical Branch, where she was also awarded the prestigious Janet M. Glasgow Memorial Award and Achievement Citation for Women in Medicine. She then completed a full five-year residency in General Surgery at the University of Louisville, where she was awarded Best Resident Instructor and Mentor by the students of the University of Louisville School of Medicine. She also completed an additional residency in Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery at the University of Tennessee, serving as Chief Resident in 2006. She received multiple awards and publications in research areas such as the efficacy of treatment at Tertiary Care Wound Centers and the advanced reconstructive techniques required after major facial trauma and infections. She was certified by the American Board of Plastic Surgery in 2008. Dr. Sholar currently owns Skin Science Soul by Dr. Sholar, her plastic surgery and medical aesthetic practice. She is also the owner and CEO of Serenity Medical Centers and Sage Practice Solutions. Dr. Sholar also provides pro bono business consulting for women entrepreneurs in need. Further, she mentors young female physicians and non-physician entrepreneurs. Dr. Sholar is also a philanthropist and regularly gives back to her local communities, supporting women-owned businesses and organizations that benefit women and children.

