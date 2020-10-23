Guaranteed Removals Announces Five Winners of the Academic Scholarship Program

Industry-leading reputation management company, Guaranteed Removals is proud to support individuals pursuing a post-secondary education in the areas of law, criminology, and computer science.

BURLINGTON, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 23, 2020 / Guaranteed Removals, is pleased to unveil the five recipients of this year's Academic Scholarship Campaign. After careful deliberation, Anacaona Yskes, Arianna Sihota, Kennedy Troy Butts, Kira Tran, and Khristion Pate have all been selected to receive $1,000 towards their post-secondary education.

Each year, the application process requires students to submit a 400-word essay that details their educational goals and outlines how they plan to utilize their degree following graduation. Additionally, all candidates must be currently enrolled at an accredited post-secondary institution in the United States or Canada to be considered for funding.

While the internet remains a space for technological advancement, global statistics also demonstrate the importance of a positive online reputation. The professionals at Guaranteed Removals work hard to provide individuals and businesses with the resources to protect their online integrity while implementing innovative solutions to a wide range of issues. Guaranteed Removals wishes to support students who are likely to have a future positive impact on the digital landscape.

Additionally, given the current state of the global economy, the company believes that there is no better time to assist students financially. "While most students remain at home due to government mandates, the cost of education remains high," states Co-Founder James John. "We at Guaranteed Removals believe in equal opportunity and are proud to help support students in reaching their educational and professional goals."

Lastly, Guaranteed Removals would like to formally thank all those who took the time to apply to the scholarship program, and they look forward to next year's campaign.

About Guaranteed Removals

As a trusted authority in online content removals, Guaranteed Removals has helped thousands of individuals and businesses improve their digital reputation. Due to the increased usage of social platforms and review sites, positive reputation management now plays a critical role in both personal and professional success. Operating out of our Burlington ON office, we at Guaranteed Removals work diligently to develop a comprehensive plan of action that is tailored to the unique needs of our clients.

For more information, please visit the following:

Website- https://www.guaranteedremovals.com/

Facebook- www.facebook.com/guaranteedremovals

Twitter- twitter.com/GuarantRemovals

LinkedIn - www.linkedin.com/company/guaranteedremovals/

CONTACT:

Alyssa Durant

Savannah Oakes

Sarah Nelson

hr@guaranteedremovals.com

SOURCE: Guaranteed Removals

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/611818/Guaranteed-Removals-Announces-Five-Winners-of-the-Academic-Scholarship-Program