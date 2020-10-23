Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 23, 2020) - Ximen Mining (TSXV: XIM) (OTCQB: XXMMF) (FSE: 1XMA) has announced assay results from prospecting and geological work done earlier this season its Amelia property. The property, located near Mt. Baldy in southern British Columbia, has excellent potential for gold resources within trucking distance of a gold processing facility at Greenwood

For more information, please view the InvestmentPitch Media "video" which provides additional information about this news and the company. If this link is not enabled, please visit www.InvestmentPitch.com and enter "Ximen" in the search box.





Cannot view this video? Visit:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wQHhf-FJlpE

The general area, originally known as Camp McKinney, is host to fifteen known polymetallic and precious metal quartz vein, skarn and placer mineral occurrences on the property. The area has exceptional infrastructure available to enhance the rapid development of mineral deposits, including natural gas pipelines and high-voltage hydroelectric transmission lines that cross the property and is easily accessible by a network of paved and all-weather gravel roads.

Results for a total of 34 rock chip grab samples were received. Ten of the samples returned significant gold results, three of which also retuned significant silver results. The highest gold results were from the historic Cariboo-Amelia mine site from dump samples of quartz vein material mineralized with pyrite, chalcopyrite and sphalerite, and host rock argillite containing up to 40% disseminated fine-grained pyrite.

A sample from an historic dump on the Fontenoy claim assayed 1,465 grams per tonne silver. This sample consists of quartz carbonate and clay containing 20% galena. The Fontenoy is situated almost one kilometer east from the historic Cariboo-Amelia mine and is likely a separate vein system.

A sample collected on the western side of the area from the historic Eureka mine dump assayed 2.24 grams per tonne gold. The Eureka mine is situated a kilometer west of the Cariboo-Amelia mine on what is thought to be a continuation of the Cariboo vein. A considerable amount of vein material was removed from the Eureka occurrence, although there are no known production records.

Follow-up exploration drilling is planned to test beneath the Cariboo-Amelia mine and trenching and drilling is planned to explore the east and western extensions.

Management has been busy over the last year and has assembled a large land package comprising 19,582 hectares in the Nelson-Ymir-Salmo area, including the Kenville gold mine. Ximen Mining Corp. also owns 100% interests in 3 other precious metal projects located in southern BC., the Amelia Gold Mine and The Brett Epithermal Gold Project, and the Treasure Mountain Silver Project adjacent to the past producing Huldra Silver Mine. Currently, the Treasure Mountain Silver Project is under an option agreement, with the option partner making annual staged cash and stocks payments as well as funding the development of the project. Ximen recently divested its interests in the Gold Drop Property in southern British Columbia to GGX Gold Corp, retaining a 2.5% NSR and a meaningful share position.

For more information, please visit the company's website, www.XimenMiningCorp.com, contact Christopher Anderson, President and CEO, at 604-488-3900. For Investor Relations, contact Sophy Cesar, at 604-488-3900 or by email at ir@XimenMiningCorp.com.

About InvestmentPitch Media

InvestmentPitch Media leverages the power of video, which together with its extensive distribution, positions a company's story ahead of the 1,000's of companies seeking awareness and funding from the financial community. The company specializes in producing short videos based on significant news releases, research reports and other content of interest to investors.

CONTACT:

InvestmentPitch Media

Barry Morgan, CFO

bmorgan@investmentpitch.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/66727