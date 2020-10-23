Synairgen's SNG001 among the many potential treatments and vaccines to be delivered via Aerogen's aerosol drug delivery system

Adds to the thousands of COVID-19 patients already safely and effectively treated with Aerogen's Solo aerosol drug delivery system in the intensive care unit 1

Aerogen technology is featured in guidelines and papers on the treatment of COVID-19 patients across the globe 234

Aerogen, the global leader in aerosol drug delivery, today announced details of a broad collaborative effort to support pharmaceutical companies from around the world as they work to develop COVID-19 vaccines and treatments. To date, more than ten million patients globally have been treated safely and effectively with Aerogen's drug delivery technology 1,5-7. As the global scientific community rallies against the pandemic, there has been unprecedented interest in inhaled delivery of antiviral drugs, leading to Aerogen's involvement in multiple COVID-19 drug development initiatives with leading pharmaceutical companies and prominent academic groups.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201023005313/en/

Aerogen Ultra (Photo: Business Wire)

Aerogen's closed-circuit nebulizer technology, which addresses key concerns around safety and improves patient outcomes5-8, is being used in hospitals across the globe to deliver aerosolized medication to critically-ill ventilated COVID-19 patients1. Aerogen was quick to anticipate the critical role that development of new inhaled drugs will ultimately play in the COVID-19 response, and in March of this year formed a COVID response unit to support projects researching potential treatments and vaccines. This response unit is now working with pharmaceutical companies worldwide to ensure safe delivery of inhaled therapies. Several of these collaborations are already in clinical trials, with others on track to enter studies on moderately and severely ill COVID-19 patients over the weeks and months ahead.

In one such collaboration, Aerogen has signed an agreement with Synairgen plc, a Southampton, UK-based biotechnology company, to provide the market-leading Aerogen Solo/Ultra nebulizer system for delivery of SNG001 directly into the lungs of COVID-19 patients. SNG001 is an inhaled interferon beta that stimulates the innate immune system. Initial investigation of SNG001 as a potential COVID-19 treatment has been promising hospitalized patients receiving SNG001 were at reduced risk of developing severe disease and more than twice as likely to recover to the 'no limitation of activities' level on the ordinal scale over the course of treatment9,10

"Aerogen is a highly regarded global company known for providing safe and effective aerosol drug delivery," said Richard Marsden, CEO of Synairgen. "Ensuring that SGN001 is paired with optimal delivery technology is a vital component of our work to bring this potential treatment to market at scale. Aerogen is our choice because of its proven reputation for drug delivery efficiency and reliability, suitability for use with a wide range of ventilatory support modalities, established high-volume manufacturing and prior regulatory approvals across the globe."

"In the early days of the pandemic, hospitals were discouraged from using any type of aerosol for COVID-19 treatment which is understandable given the nature of the virus," said John Power, CEO and Founder of Aerogen. "Now, it's clear to health systems worldwide that aerosol drug delivery can be done with improved safety but is an absolute necessity for managing this global crisis. COVID-19 has only reinforced the important role Aerogen plays in safely and effectively delivering treatments to patients across the world, and we're proud to work with innovators like Synairgen as part of the research and development process for potential COVID-19 vaccines and treatments."

The Aerogen Solo is a closed-system, single patient use (vibrating mesh) aerosol drug delivery technology offering superior performance across all hospital ventilation modalities5-7,11. Designed for the safety of both the patient and the caregiver, Aerogen's closed-circuit design enables the only global aerosol drug delivery system which mitigates the transmission of patient-generated infectious aerosol during ventilation12,13. Aerogen is committed to working with pharmaceutical companies worldwide to meet the current global demand for inhaled delivery of antiviral drugs and offers industry-leading expertise and technology in combination with a proven track record in the development of inhalation therapeutics. For more information on Aerogen's products, please visit www.aerogen.com/products.

For more information on Aerogen's role in the fight against COVID-19, www.aerogen.com/covid-19.

About Aerogen

Aerogen is the world's leading medical device company specializing in the design, manufacture and commercialization of aerosol drug delivery systems. Aerogen's patented vibrating mesh technology turns liquid medication into a fine particle mist, gently and effectively delivering drugs to the lungs of patients11,14,15. Aerogen's innovative products, such as the Aerogen Solo and Aerogen Ultra, significantly improve aerosol drug delivery resulting in better patient care throughout the Hospital across all ages5-8,16. Founded in Galway, Ireland in 1997, Aerogen has grown to become the global leader in high performance aerosol drug delivery and has partnered its technology with the leading mechanical ventilation companies1. Aerogen technology is used by millions of patients and caregivers in over 75 countries worldwide1

Aerogen Internal data on file, Aug 2020. Ari A. Practical strategies for a safe and effective delivery of aerosolized medications to patients with COVID-19. Respir. Med. 2020; 167. doi:10.1016/j.rmed.2020.105987. Respiratory care committee of Chinese Thoracic Society. [Expert consensus on preventing nosocomial transmission during respiratory care for critically ill patients infected by 2019 novel coronavirus pneumonia]. Zhonghua Jie He He Hu Xi Za Zhi 2020; 17: E020. Cinesi Gómez C, Peñuelas Rodríguez Ó, Luján Torné M, Egea Santaolalla C, Masa Jiménez JF, García Fernández J et al. Clinical consensus recommendations regarding non-invasive respiratory support in the adult patient with acute respiratory failure secondary to SARS-CoV-2 infection. Med Intensiva (English Ed 2020; 44: 429-438. Avdeev S, Nuraieva G, Soe AK, Fink JB. Comparison of response to aerosol drug delivery with mesh and jet nebulizers during non-invasive ventilation (NIV) in acute exacerbation of COPD. Poster ERS 2017; 50: PA1894. Reminiac F, Vecellio L, Bodet-Contentin L, Gissot V, Le Pennec D, Salmon Gandonniere C et al. Nasal high-flow bronchodilator nebulization: a randomized cross-over study. Ann Intensive Care 2018; 8: 128. Dunne RB, Shortt S. Comparison of bronchodilator administration with vibrating mesh nebulizer and standard jet nebulizer in the emergency department. Am J Emerg Med 2018; 4: 641-646. Moody GB, Luckett PM, Shockley CM, Huang R, Ari A. Clinical Efficacy of Vibrating Mesh and Jet Nebulizers With Different Interfaces in Pediatric Subjects With Asthma. Respir Care 2020;: respcare.07538. Synairgen plc. Synairgen announces positive results from trial of SNG001 in hospitalised COVID-19 patients. Press release, https://www.synairgen.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/07/200720-Synairgen-announces-positive-results-from-trial-of-SNG001-in-hospitalised-COVID-19-patients.pdf Synairgen Plc. Interim results for the six months ended 30 June 2020. Press release, https://www.synairgen.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/200929-Synairgen-Interim-Results-final.pdf Dugernier J, Reychler G, Wittebole X, Roeseler J, Depoortere V, Sottiaux T et al. Aerosol delivery with two ventilation modes during mechanical ventilation: a randomized study. Ann Intensive Care 2016; 6: 73. O'Toole C, McGrath JA, Joyce M, Bennett G, Byrne MA, MacLoughlin R. Fugitive Aerosol Therapy Emissions during Mechanical Ventilation: In Vitro Assessment of the Effect of Tidal Volume and Use of Protective Filters. Aerosol Air Qual Res 2020; 20. doi:10.4209/aaqr.2020.04.0176. Aerogen Solo System Instruction Manual. Aerogen Ltd. P/N 30-354, Part No. AG-AS3050. Dugernier J, Hesse M, Vanbever R, Depoortere V, Roeseler J, Michotte JB et al. SPECT-CT Comparison of Lung Deposition using a System combining a Vibrating-mesh Nebulizer with a Valved Holding Chamber and a Conventional Jet Nebulizer: a Randomized Cross-over Study. Pharm Res 2017; 34: 290-300. Dugernier J, Hesse M, Jumetz T, Bialais E, Roeseler J, Depoortere V et al. Aerosol Delivery with Two Nebulizers Through High-Flow Nasal Cannula: A Randomized Cross-Over Single-Photon Emission Computed Tomography-Computed Tomography Study. J Aerosol Med Pulm Drug Deliv 2017; 30: 349-358. Cantu T, Jenkins L. Quality Improvement Project to Compare Vibrating Mesh Nebulizer Therapy With Hour Long Jet Nebulizer Therapy for Albuterol Delivery in Asthma and Reactive Airway Disorder Patients in a Pediatric Emergency Department. Respir Care 2019; 64

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201023005313/en/

Contacts:

For further information, please contact:

Ciara Power

Global Customer Marketing Manager, Aerogen

Tel: +353 91 540237

E-mail: cpower@aerogen.com