Last day of trading new shares in the temporary ISIN - SE0014957049 (SAS BTA 1) will be 30 October 2020. Shares from the temporary ISIN are expected to be admitted to trading and official listing in the permanent ISIN (SE0003366871) as per 3 November 2020. ISIN SE0014957049 ------------------------------------- Name: SAS AB BTA 1 ------------------------------------- Last day of trading: 30 October 2020 ------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 204205 ------------------------------------- Short name: SAS BTA 1 DKK ------------------------------------- For further information, please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=795523