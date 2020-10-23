Mining Newsflash mit Aztec Minerals, Victoria Gold, Fiore Gold und OceanaGoldQuelle: Rohstoff-TV/Commodity-TV
|Mining Newsflash featuring Aztec Minerals, Victoria Gold, Fiore Gold and OceanaGold
|Mining Newsflash featuring Aztec Minerals, Victoria Gold, Fiore Gold and OceanaGol Quelle: Rohstoff-TV/Commodity-TV
|Mining Newsflash mit Aztec Minerals, Victoria Gold, Fiore Gold und OceanaGold
|Mining Newsflash mit Aztec Minerals, Victoria Gold, Fiore Gold und OceanaGol Quelle: Rohstoff-TV/Commodity-TV
|Aztec Minerals stößt bei Bohrungen in Loch TR20-09 im Projekt Tombstone, Arizona auf 15,14 m breiten Abschnitt mit 6,18 g/t Gold & 77,2 g/t Silber (7,15 g/t Au-Äqu.)
| - Analyseergebnisse aus dem vier Löcher umfassenden North Spoke Pattern werden hier beschrieben - Löcher 6-9 wurden rund 300 Meter nördlich des bereits veröffentlichten, vier Löcher umfassenden...
|Aztec Minerals Corp.: Aztec Drilling Intersects 6.18 gpt Gold & 77.2 gpt Silver (7.15 gpt AuEq) over 15.14 m in Hole TR20-09 at Tombstone Project, Arizona
|Assay results of 4-hole North Spoke Pattern (holes 6-9) reported herein
Holes 6-9 drilled ~300 meters north of previously released 4-hole Central Spoke Pattern (holes 2-5) along the Contention open...
|Fiore Gold erreicht Produktionsprognose für Gesamtjahr 2020 und erhöht weiterhin die Liquidität
| 20. Oktober 2020, Vancouver, British-Columbia - FIORE GOLD LTD. (TSXV: F) (OTCQB: FIOGF) ("Fiore" oder das "Unternehmen" - https://www.commodity-tv.com/ondemand/companies/profil/fiore-gold-ltd/) freut...
|Fiore Gold Ltd.: Fiore Gold Achieves Full Year 2020 Production Guidance and Continues to Increase Liquidity
|VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 20, 2020 / FIORE GOLD LTD. (TSXV:F)(OTCQB:FIOGF) ("Fiore" or the "Company") is pleased to announce preliminary production results for the Company's fourth fiscal...
|Oceanagold Corp: Oceanagold underwriters partially exercise greenshoe
|OceanaGold Announces Partial Exercise of Over-Allotment Option Raising Additional Gross Proceeds of C$17.6 Million
|OCEANAGOLD CORPORATION: Change in substantial holding
|Victoria Gold erzielt hochgradige Bohrungen mit 2,77 g/t Au über 65,7 Meter und erweitert Raven auf über 750 Meter in der Streichlänge
| Whitehorse, YT / 19. Oktober 2020 / Victoria Gold Corp. (TSX-VGCX) ("Victoria" oder das "Unternehmen" - https://www.commodity-tv.com/play/victoria-gold-reached-commercial-production-at-the-eagle-gold-mine/...
|Victoria Gold Corp (2): Victoria Gold drills 65.7 m of 2.77 g/t Au at Dublin
|Victoria Gold Corp: Victoria Gold Drills High Grade; 2.77 g/t Au over 65.7 meters and Expands Raven to over 750 meters in Strike Length
|Unternehmen / Aktien
|Kurs
|%
|AZTEC MINERALS CORP
|0,268
|+7,20 %
|FIORE GOLD LTD
|1,040
|-0,95 %
|OCEANAGOLD CORPORATION
|1,280
|+0,14 %
|VICTORIA GOLD CORP
|10,400
|+0,19 %