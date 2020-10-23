Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 23.10.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 649 internationalen Medien
East Africa Metals meldet 500 Millionen Deal! Kursexplosion unabdingbar!?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0MVLD ISIN: CA6752221037 Ticker-Symbol: RQQ 
Tradegate
23.10.20
16:27 Uhr
1,280 Euro
+0,002
+0,14 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
AUSTRALIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
OCEANAGOLD CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
OCEANAGOLD CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,2731,29817:30
1,2801,29217:30
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
AZTEC MINERALS
AZTEC MINERALS CORP Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
AZTEC MINERALS CORP0,268+7,20 %
FIORE GOLD LTD1,040-0,95 %
OCEANAGOLD CORPORATION1,280+0,14 %
VICTORIA GOLD CORP10,400+0,19 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.