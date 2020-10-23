Anzeige
WKN: 5139 ISIN: EE3100101031  
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
23.10.2020 | 17:05
PRF: Subsidiary of AS PRFoods is borrowing from the Rural Development Foundation

AS PRFoods has approved the borrowing of the six-year investment loan in the amount of one million euros from the Rural Development Foundation by its subsidiary Osaühing Vettel under the measure "COVID-19 loan to bio- and rural enterprises" (aid measure 3.3). The interest rate of the loan will be 2.5% for the first two years and 4.5% thereafter. The investment loan shall be used for automatization of the factory of Osaühing Vettel in Saaremaa. The loan is secured by a mortage and a commercial pledge on the assets of Osaühing Vettel to the following rankings of existing creditors and a 100% guarantee from AS PRFoods.

Indrek Kasela
AS PRFoods
Mermber of the Management Board
T: +372 452 1470
investor@prfoods.ee
www.prfoods.ee

© 2020 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
