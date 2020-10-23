As from October 28, 2020, ENIRO PREF will change short name to ENRO PREF B. Unchanged Company name: Eniro AB (publ) ---------------------------------------- Current short name: ENRO PREF ---------------------------------------- New short name: ENRO PREF B ---------------------------------------- Unchanged ISIN code: SE0004633956 ---------------------------------------- Unchanged order book ID 88768 ---------------------------------------- For further information about this exchange notice, please contact iss@nasdaq.com or +46 8 405 7050 Nasdaq Stockholm AB