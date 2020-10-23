With effect from October 28, 2020, the preference shares A of Eniro AB will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq Stockholm. Instrument: Preference shares --------------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: ENRO PREF A --------------------------------------------------------------------- Number of preference shares A to be listed: 617 502 582 --------------------------------------------------------------------- Round lot: 1 --------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0014957320 --------------------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 204228 --------------------------------------------------------------------- Market Segment: Small cap --------------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size Table: MiFID II tick size table --------------------------------------------------------------------- MIC: XSTO --------------------------------------------------------------------- Clearing: CCP Cleared --------------------------------------------------------------------- For further information regarding this exchange notice please contact Listing Qualifications at telephone + 46 8 405 72 80 or iss@nasdaq.com. Nasdaq Stockholm AB