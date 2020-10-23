ProChile US: Chile Connected: Get Closer to the Source

Biggest digital trade event ever made by ProChile US. Chile is the 29th largest trading partner of the United States, the #1 destination for Chilean non-copper goods & service exports.

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / October 23, 2020 / Chile has had a long and prosperous history of trade with the U.S., particularly in the 16 years since implementing the TLC agreement. This treaty has allowed trade to increase over 220% between both countries over this time.



Chile Connected: Get closer to the source

Chile Connected is a virtual business meeting organized by ProChile US that seeks to consolidate the U.S. as a destination market for innovative and high value-added Chilean products and services, such as creative industries, technology, healthy food, and women-led businesses.

The event begins on Oct. 19 and ends on Nov. 20. This round focuses on the following sectors: healthy food, tech and innovation, cinema and TV, video games, and music.

The B2B matchmaking event also includes a series of sector-specific panels with high-level experts and keynote speakers from both markets. To learn more or register for the event, visit the official website.

