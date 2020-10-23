Anzeige
Freitag, 23.10.2020
ACCESSWIRE
23.10.2020 | 18:08
ProChile US: Chile Connected: Get Closer to the Source

Biggest digital trade event ever made by ProChile US. Chile is the 29th largest trading partner of the United States, the #1 destination for Chilean non-copper goods & service exports.

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / October 23, 2020 / Chile has had a long and prosperous history of trade with the U.S., particularly in the 16 years since implementing the TLC agreement. This treaty has allowed trade to increase over 220% between both countries over this time.


Chile Connected: Get closer to the source

Chile Connected is a virtual business meeting organized by ProChile US that seeks to consolidate the U.S. as a destination market for innovative and high value-added Chilean products and services, such as creative industries, technology, healthy food, and women-led businesses.

The event begins on Oct. 19 and ends on Nov. 20. This round focuses on the following sectors: healthy food, tech and innovation, cinema and TV, video games, and music.

The B2B matchmaking event also includes a series of sector-specific panels with high-level experts and keynote speakers from both markets. To learn more or register for the event, visit the official website.

Media Contact:
MEDIA TRENDS GROUP?
+1 786 721 3667
?amalia@mediatrendsgroup.com

SOURCE: ProChile US



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/611959/Chile-Connected-Get-Closer-to-the-Source

© 2020 ACCESSWIRE
