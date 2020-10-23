The following information is based on a press release from Sandvik AB (Sandvik) published on October 16, 2020 and may be subject to change. The Board of Directors of Sandvik has decided to proceed with the preparation of a share distribution of Sandvik Materials Technology (SMT), creating a new, independent company. SMT is planned to be listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Exchange. The Board intends to propose the distribution and listing of the SMT shares at a shareholders' meeting in 2022. Conditions and the Ex-date is yet to be decided. Provided that the regulatory conditions are fulfilled, NASDAQ Derivatives Markets will carry out a re-calculation of options, forwards and futures in Sandvik (SAND), according to one of the alternatives available in the attached file. For further information please find attached file. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=795562