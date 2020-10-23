The Biotech Growth Trust Plc - Monthly Fact Sheet
London, October 23
The Biotech Growth Trust PLC
23 October 2020
Monthly Fact Sheet as at 30 September 2020
The Biotech Growth Trust PLC Fact Sheet as at 30 September 2020 has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism and on the Company's website, www.biotechgt.com.
