Pacific Assets Trust Plc - Monthly Fact Sheet as at 30 September 2020
London, October 23
Pacific Assets Trust plc
23 October 2020
Monthly Fact Sheet as at 30 September 2020
Pacific Assets Trust plc Fact Sheet as at 30 September 2020 has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism and on the Company's website, www.pacific-assets.co.uk.
