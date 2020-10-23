The global commercial kettles and braising pans market size is poised to grow by USD 83.66 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 1% throughout the forecast period, according to the latest report by Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The report also provides the market impact and new opportunities created due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Download a Free Sample of REPORT with COVID-19 Crisis and Recovery Analysis.

The commercial kettles and braising pans market is driven by the versatility that is offered to the customers. Commercial braising pans can be used as warming units, fryers, oven, steamer and griddle as they offer flexibility to prepare different kinds of fish products, roast food products, steam vegetables, and others. The flexibility offered by these products helps to save space in the commercial kitchen, which is driving their adoption among several end-users. As a result of this, the commercial kettles and braising pans market is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period.

Report Highlights:

The major commercial kettles and braising pans market growth share came from the features and design segment as these were the main factors that influenced the purchase of these products.

APAC was the largest commercial kettles and braising pans market in 2019, and the region will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. This is attributed to factors such as expanding food service establishments and the presence of many popular vendors.

The global commercial kettles and braising pans market is fragmented. AB Electrolux, Ali Group Srl, CAPIC SAS, Dover Corp., Illinois Tool Works Inc., Jøni AS, Küppersbusch Großküchentechnik GmbH Co. KG, RATIONAL Group, The Middleby Corp., and Welbilt Inc. are some of the major market participants. To help clients improve their market position, this commercial kettles and braising pans market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the market leaders.

As the business impact of COVID-19 spreads, the global commercial kettles and braising pans market 2020-2024 is expected to witness neutral impact. As the pandemic spreads in some regions and plateaus in other regions, we continue to revaluate the impact on businesses and update our report forecasts.

The continuous launch of new products will be a Key Market Trend

The continuous innovation and the launch of new products will be one of the major trends in the global commercial kettles and braising pans market. As a result of this, vendors are focusing on integrating innovative features into modern products to ensure product differentiation. This versatility coupled with innovative technology would give this market a significant advantage.

Commercial Kettles and Braising Pans Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist commercial kettles and braising pans market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the commercial kettles and braising pans market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the commercial kettles and braising pans market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of commercial kettles and braising pans market vendors

