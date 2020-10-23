The global K-12 online tutoring market size is poised to grow by USD 80.18 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of about 14% throughout the forecast period, according to the latest report by Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The report also provides the market impact and new opportunities created due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Download a Free Sample of REPORT with COVID-19 Crisis and Recovery Analysis.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201023005232/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global K-12 Online Tutoring Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

The ability to deliver clear content within a short period is one of the key drivers for the K-12 Online Tutoring Market. The knowledge delivered by microlearning is easy to comprehend and understand. Microlearning splits broad topics into small units comprising of videos, audios, texts, or infographics. Microlearning also involves the use of bite-sized learning modules, short-term learning activities, quizzes, games, and just-in-time content delivery. The conventional long-duration tutoring programs are further enhancing the popularity of K-12 online tutoring. This is further expected to increase as the demand for K-12 online would be increasing during the forecast period.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Report Highlights:

The major K-12 online tutoring market growth came from the structured tutoring segment. This report provides an accurate prediction of the contribution of all the segments to the growth of the K-12 online tutoring market size.

North America was the largest K-12 online tutoring market in 2019, and the region will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. This is attributed to factors such as the growing demand for test preparation and standardization of competitive tests.

The global K-12 online tutoring market is fragmented. Ambow Education Holding Ltd., Chegg Inc., Club Z! Inc., iTutorGroup, K12 Inc., Pearson Plc, Providence Equity Partners LLC, TAL Education Group, Think Learn Pvt. Ltd., and Vedantu Innovations Pvt. Ltd. some of the major market participants. To help clients improve their market position, this K-12 online tutoring market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the market leaders.

As the business impact of COVID-19 spreads, the global K-12 online tutoring market 2020-2024 is expected to have positive impact. As the pandemic spreads in some regions and plateaus in other regions, we continue to revaluate the impact on businesses and update our report forecasts.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

The rising competition in STEM competitive examinations will be a Key Market Trend

In countries such as India, students must have basic STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) education to prepare for competitive examinations. Also, the increasing job opportunities in this field have bolstered the demand for STEM education. As a result, the emphasis on basic STEM education has increased. The rising competition in STEM competitive examinations will further boost the demand for K-12 online tutoring. Thus, the growing importance of STEM education will be a significant K-12 online tutoring market growth trend.

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

K-12 Online Tutoring Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist K-12 online tutoring market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the K-12 online tutoring market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the K-12 online tutoring market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of K-12 online tutoring market vendors

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Executive Summary

Market Overview

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Type

Market segments

Comparison by Type

Structured tutoring Market size and forecast 2019-2024

On-demand tutoring Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Type

Market Segmentation by Course type

Market segments

Comparison by Course type

Assessments Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Subjects Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the market

Market opportunity by Course type

Customer landscape

Overview

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024

APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024

COVID-19 pandemic impact on the global market

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Ambow Education Holding Ltd.

Chegg Inc.

Club Z! Inc.

iTutorGroup

K12 Inc.

Pearson Plc

Providence Equity Partners LLC

TAL Education Group

Think Learn Pvt. Ltd.

Vedantu Innovations Pvt. Ltd.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201023005232/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/