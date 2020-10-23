Shape strategic responses through the phases of industry recovery.

3M Co., Avery Dennison Corp., Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA, and Eastman Chemical Co. will emerge as major window films market participants during 2020-2024.

The window films market is expected to grow by USD 1.15 billion during 2020-2024, according to Technavio. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the window films market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.

The window films market will witness Neutral and At par impact during the forecast period owing to the widespread growth of the COVID-19 pandemic. As per Technavio's pandemic-focused market research, market growth is likely to Decrease as compared to 2019.

With the continuing spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic, organizations across the globe are gradually flattening their recessionary curve by leveraging technology. Many businesses will go through respond, recover and renew phases. Building business resilience and enabling agility will aid organizations to move forward in their journey out of the COVID-19 crisis and towards the Next Normal.

This post-pandemic business planning research will aid clients to:

Adjust their strategic planning to move ahead once business stability kicks in.

to move ahead once business stability kicks in. Build Resilience by making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products and service lines.

making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products and service lines. Conceptualize scenario-based planning to mitigate future crisis situations.

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Major Three Window Films Market Participants:

3M Co.

3M Co. operates its business under various segments such as safety and industrial, transportation and electronics, health care, consumer, and corporate and unallocated. The company offers window films to prevent excessive heat and cold, safety and security and other applications.

Avery Dennison Corp.

Avery Dennison Corp. operates its business under three segments, which include label and graphic materials, retail branding and information solutions, and industrial and healthcare materials. The company offers architectural and automotive window films.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA has business operations in Northern Europe, Southern Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Americas and Asia-Pacific. It also operates under high performance solutions segment. The company provides window films through its affiliate company Solar Gard.

Window Films Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Window Films is segmented as below:

Product Sun-control Decorative Safety and security Privacy

End-user Automotive Residential Commercial Marine Others

Geography North America Europe APAC MEA South America



The window films market is driven by increasing demand for automobiles. In addition, other factors such as increasing demand for biodegradable window films is expected to trigger window films market toward witnessing a CAGR of over 2% during the forecast period.

