The airborne ISR market is set to grow by USD 5.02 billion accelerating at a CAGR of over 4%, during the period spanning over 2020-2024. One of the key factors driving growth is the increased demand for UAVs in military applications. Though the adoption of UAVs is still in a nascent stage, technological advances are making them more adaptive for military applications. The increased focus on maritime security is a significant trend that will further stimulate market growth. Rise in the number of security threats and terrorist attacks has led many countries to increase their expenditure on defense.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201023005340/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Airborne ISR Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire).

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample now

Parent Market Analysis

Technavio categorizes the global airborne ISR market as a part of the global aerospace and defense market, within the global capital goods market. The parent, global aerospace defense market covers products and companies engaged in the production of aerial platforms used under commercial and general aviation; defense platforms used under naval, land, and air domains; arms and ammunition; defense electronics; defense logistics equipment; and space platforms, equipment, and launch vehicles. The aerospace defense market also encompasses maintenance, overhaul, and repair (MRO) activities related to commercial and general aviation, and defense sectors. Growth in the global aerospace and defense market will be driven by the increase in military spending, geopolitical instability due to inter-regional conflicts, and the growth of insurgent activities.

Technavio's in-depth research has all your needs covered as our research reports include all foreseeable market scenarios, including pre- post-COVID-19 analysis. Download a Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impacts

Airborne ISR Market: Geographic segmentation

The report segments the market by geography: North America, APAC, Europe, MEA, and South America. About 39% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. Technological advancements and rising government expenditure on the development and procurement of advanced combat equipment will fuel market growth. The US is the key market for airborne ISR in North America.

Airborne ISR Market: Segmentation by Platform

The unmanned airborne ISR segment was leading the segment in 2019. These are either controlled by onboard computers or a pilot at the ground station. The rising emphasis on improving the ISR technology used for conducting critical ISR missions in the defense sector is driving the growth of the segment. This report provides an accurate prediction of the contribution of all the segments to the growth of the airborne ISR market size.

Airborne ISR Market: Growth Drivers

The increasing demand for UAVs in military applications will drive market growth. UAVs are equipped with a wide range of components such as SAR, Laser, IMU (Inertial Measuring Unit), and a GPS. They are also small in size, cost-effective, and provide reliable solutions ideal for military applications. They are widely used in various military applications such as electronic attacks, communication transfer, suppression of enemy air defense, combat search and rescue, destruction of enemy air defense, ISR operations, and combat search and rescue operations. Many countries are focusing on strengthening their existing military capabilities due to the rising number of border disputes and increasing terror attacks. This is expected to increase the demand for UAVs in the defense sector during the forecast period.

Airborne ISR Market: Challenges to overcome

The military sector faces a major challenge in dealing with the large volume of unstructured data. Military networks need to support a wide variety of applications ranging from real-time data exchange to the reliable large-volume data dissemination. UAVs generate large volumes of data that cannot be processed with traditional data processing or management tools. Hence military agencies must incorporate tools that can analyze the large data in the real-time environment to maximize the efficiency of the data collected.

Airborne ISR Market: Vendor landscape

This report provides information on revenue, organizational developments, and key go-to-market strategies of several leading airborne ISR companies, including:

Airbus SE

BAE Systems Plc

FLIR Systems Inc.

General Atomics

Kratos Defense Security Solutions Inc.

L3Harris Technologies Inc.

Lockheed Martin Corp.

Northrop Grumman Corp.

Raytheon Technologies Corp.

The Boeing Co.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Technavio reports cover the following key research areas:

Detailed Analysis of Market Eco System

Market favorability index

Market opportunity by segments

Customer Landscape Analysis of drivers of price sensitivity Key purchase criteria Customer purchase basket

Impact of drivers and Challenges

Vendor landscape Factors of differentiation Landscape disruption Key industry risks Market position of vendors



About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201023005340/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: https://www.technavio.com