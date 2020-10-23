Stans Energy Corp.: Stans Energy Announces Change of Auditor

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 23, 2020 / Stans Energy Corp. (the "Company" or "Stans") (TSXV:HRE) announces that it has changed its auditor from KPMG LLP (the "Former Auditor") to Antares Professional Corporation (PKF Antares) (the "Successor Auditor"). The Former Auditor resigned effective October 7, 2020, at the Company's request, and the Company's board of directors appointed the Successor Auditor to fill the resulting vacancy until the close of the next annual meeting of the Company's shareholders. The change of auditor notice required under National Instrument 51-102 - Continuous Disclosure Obligations ("NI 51-102") and associated material will be filed on SEDAR under the Company's profile within the prescribed time period. There were no reservations or modified opinions in any auditor's reports nor any reportable events as defined in NI 51-102 in connection with the audits by the Former Auditor of the Company's most recently completed fiscal years or for any period subsequent to the most recently completed fiscal period for which an Auditors' Report was issued.

About Stans Energy

Stans Energy Corp. is a resource development company focused on advancing rare and specialty metals properties and processing technologies. Stans is now transitioning to become a supplier of materials and technologies that will assist in satisfying the future energy supply, storage and transmission needs of the world. Previously, the Company acquired, among other things, the right to mine the past producing rare earth mine, Kutessay II, in the Kyrgyz Republic. Due to the expropriation actions taken by the Government of the Kyrgyz Republic, the Company proceeded with the international arbitration litigation to protect the Company's rights and in August 2019 won the Award for damages at over US$24,000,000 plus interest.

Contact Details

Rodney Irwin

Stans Energy Corp

Interim President & CEO

rodney@stansenergy.com

647-426-1865

Boris Aryev

Stan Energy Corp.

Chief Operating Officer

boris@stansenergy.com

647-426-1865

