Canadian elected as World President of Skål International

MALAGA, Spain, Oct. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In a global online election held Saturday, October 17th, during the Organization's 81st Annual General Meeting, Bill Rheaume form the Canadian Rockies Club, was elected to the position of World President beginning in January 2021. Prior to his election, Bill served as Vice President on the Executive Board of Skål International.

Mr. Rheaume has been a member of Skål International since 1992, serving as President of Skål Canada as well as President of the International Council for two years prior to being elected as a Director at the Skål World Congress in Mombasa, Kenya in 2018.

"I am excited at the prospect of leading the world's largest travel and tourism association with a very capable Executive Board. Our focus will be on increasing Global Partnerships, modernizing our governance model and providing decisive leadership for the association's and tourism's post COVID-19 recovery, we are after all Travel and Tourism Organization dedicated to promoting TRAVEL and TOURISM," said Mr. Rheaume.

Hosted via Zoom and live streamed via YouTube, this year's Skål World President Peter Morrison led the Annual General Assembly on Saturday, October 17 from his home in Christchurch, New Zealand.

According to Mr. Rheaume, the meeting was originally scheduled to be held in Rijeka and Opatija in the Kvarner Region of Croatia however, because of COVID-19, the meeting's format was altered to be a virtual platform.

President Rheaume's theme for 2021 is: "Passion for Tourism and Professional Pride for Skål"

About Skål International

Founded in 1934, Skål International is the largest tourism association in the world and the only one representing all sectors of the Tourism Industry. With headquarters based in Torremolinos, Spain, Skål has membership on every continent in the world with 342 clubs across 102 countries and over 13,500 professional Manager and Executive members. Most of the largest Tourism Companies in the world are members of Skål.

About Bill Rheaume

Bill Rheaume is a seasoned hospitality professional with many years of senior executive experience in the hotel industry. He is currently Director of Management Services with Inntegrated Hospitality Management Ltd. ("IHM"), a Canadian hospitality consulting and management company providing integrated consulting solutions and management services to Hospitality industry businesses.

