The disposable hospital supplies market is poised to grow by USD 39.06 billion during 2020-2024.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201023005387/en/
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Disposable Hospital Supplies Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire).
The report on the disposable hospital supplies market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing incidences of infectious diseases.
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Download Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Recovery Analysis
The disposable hospital supplies market analysis include product segment and geographic landscapes. This study identifies the technological advances as one of the prime reasons driving the disposable hospital supplies market growth during the next few years.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The Disposable Hospital Supplies Market covers the following areas:
Disposable Hospital Supplies Market Sizing
Disposable Hospital Supplies Market Forecast
Disposable Hospital Supplies Market Analysis
Companies Mentioned
- 3M Co.
- Abbott Laboratories
- Ansell Ltd.
- B. Braun Melsungen AG
- Becton, Dickinson and Co.
- Cardinal Health Inc.
- Johnson Johnson
- Nipro Corp.
- Semperit AG Holding
- Smith Nephew Plc
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
- Market Overview
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Five Forces Summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Consumables Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Devices Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Product
Customer landscape
- Overview
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Volume driver Demand led growth
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
- Industry risks
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- 3M Co.
- Abbott Laboratories
- Ansell Ltd.
- B. Braun Melsungen AG
- Cardinal Health Inc.
- Johnson Johnson
- Nipro Corp.
- Semperit AG Holding
- Smith Nephew Plc
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201023005387/en/
Contacts:
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/