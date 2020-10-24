MySyara: Dubai Based Entrepreneur Is Disrupting the Auto Sector in UAE With Service and Maintenance App, Mysyara

DUBAI, UAE / ACCESSWIRE / October 24, 2020 / Chirenj Chandran, CEO and co-founder of MySyara App, an on-demand car-service market disruptor in the UAE, is focusing on digital technologies to further enhance service experiences for his customers. A year after a successful launch in the UAE, the MySyara App is to be updated to provide more facilities and options to customers using innovative digital solutions.

The Middle East's first car maintenance app, MySyara App was launched with the belief that a customer's love for his or her car should not diminish the quality of life. According to Chandran, who is also the MD of Amin Auto Care, which has a 32-year standing in the auto-service market in the UAE, customer services should be designed such that it takes out the hassles in the total ownership experience.

MySyara (Arabic for 'my car') was launched in partnership with Shell Lubricants to focus on providing car servicing to customers at their convenience, in their premises. All that customers need to do is download the MySyara App and register with their telephone number. When called, the MySyara App team, a fully-equipped garage-on-wheels facility, would arrive and complete the service.

Chandran says, "We at MySyara believe that car care should be as easy as updating your smartphone: Seamless and Automated! With MySyara, our primary objective is to make the process of availing preventative car maintenance hassle-free. This brings us to the gap we are trying to fill - providing convenient, transparent car-care solutions delivered with the highest quality of online and offline services - all at your fingertips."

The firm provides a variety of services such as electrical jobs, routine servicing, car detailing and so on. The firm had recently announced the acquisition of SKKYN Technologies, an on-demand car wash app, which would further enhance the services provided by it.

Rather than only using the MySyara App for regular servicing and detailing needs, customers can also use it for preventive maintenance. The dedicated MySyara team would get the car tested using state-of-the art technology to warn customers about potential problems that could be solved easily rather than waiting for it to happen.

Chandran says his firm has the expertise to deal with technical requirements of all types of cars in the market. His long-standing leadership experience in the automotive domain and regularly-updated training provided to staff ensures that the firm can attend to any car in the market for its servicing needs. To sweeten experiences for customers, the company provides a six-month workmanship warranty and a one-day turn-around time on preventative maintenance chores.

Currently, MySyara operates in 16 locations across the UAE and is to expand its network to other locations soon. MySyara App is available for both Android and Apple devices.

