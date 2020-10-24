Beard Buys, an Online Beard Care Store, Is Experiencing a Drastic Increase in Revenue in 2020

Compared to 2019, Beard Buys Has Seen a Boost in Sales of More than 100 Percent

BIRMINGHAM, UK / ACCESSWIRE / October 24, 2020 / The founders of Beard Buys, a website that offers a wide selection of top-quality beard care products, are pleased to announce that they have recently seen a dramatic increase in their company's revenue.

To learn more about Beard Buys and to check out their current selection of beard gift sets, please visit https://www.beardbuys.com/collections/beard-gift-sets.

As a spokesperson for Beard Buys noted, the COVID-19 pandemic is causing many people to do far more shopping online than they usually would. Because of this, the Beard Buys website has seen a definite boost in revenue of more than 100 percent in 2020, as compared to last year.

The founders are hopeful that this positive financial trend will continue into the holiday season; in fact, the gift sets that include a variety of products like beard oil and beard balms are already selling briskly as people get a head start on their Christmas shopping.

For example, the Bedfordshire Beard Co. Beard Care Starter Kit is definitely creating quite a positive buzz with shoppers. The starter kit includes all of the essentials needed to help a beard look and feel its best; it contains a 60ml beard balm, 10ml beard oil and a 250ml beard wash, all in a pleasing vanilla scent.

"From a gift for a friend to a little TLC for the man in your life, a beard care gift set shows you care," the spokesperson noted, adding that it takes hard work and dedication to grow a good beard, so it deserves to be taken care of properly.

"We have beard gift sets that are ideal for a range of different beard types and lengths, and perfect for all kinds of budgets."

For guys who are looking for single beard care products, Beard Buys also offers a nice selection of beard combs and brushes, beard balms and beard oils that can be purchased on their own.

About Beard Buys:

Beard Buys started trading in late 2018 and has gone from strength to strength. Their focus is firmly on beard care products, but rather than crafting their own, their aim is to become the go-to online shop selling a wide range of beard products from independent suppliers and crafters. Beard Buys is based in the UK and currently only ships to UK addresses. For more information, please visit https://www.beardbuys.com/.

