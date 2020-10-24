Anthony Mann Announces a New Guaranteed Qualified Appointments Program for Real Estate Professionals

The Innovative New Program Created by Mann, who is President of A Social Strategy, is Guaranteed to Help Convert Leads into Qualified Showings and Listings

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 24, 2020 / Anthony Mann, President of A Social Strategy, is pleased to announce the launch of his new guaranteed qualified buyer and seller appointment program for Real Estate Professionals, Agency for Life.

To learn more about the Agency for Life system, and/or to register, please visit https://zeroretainer.com/.

As Mann knows first-hand, some qualified appointment programs do not result in successful leads for hard-working agents, brokers, and team leaders.

Mann is so confident in his qualified buyer and seller appointment system - and he truly respects each of his client's time and financial commitment - that he recently announced that he does not want Real Estate Professionals to pay unless they are happy with the qualified appointments.

"The new guaranteed program will allow Real Estate Professionals to generate qualified buyer and/or seller appointments on autopilot, all without wasting your time or money," says Mann, adding that thanks to his innovative qualified appointments program, he can generate leads that turn into closings. If they are unable to generate successful showings and listings, they make absolutely zero income. In short, this is the first system of its kind with no monthly retainers. This way, they are directly tied to each person's success.

"We will take all the guesswork out of your follow up and develop a system specifically curated to you and your business."

As part of the Agency for Life system, Mann and his team will also work and manage the leads from every source Real Estate Professionals already have, including but not limited to: Zillow, Realtor.com, Social Media ads, websites, print advertising, and more.

Keeping people top of mind using advanced retargeting strategies on every platform, Mann says, will help to ensure that as soon as they are ready to buy or sell a home, they will go directly to Mann's clients as their Real Estate Professional. Their goal is to be each client's Agency for Life, allowing them to never hire another agency again and to be in full control of their business.

Mann said that he is pleased to add the guarantee to his already-successful program, which has generated several positive reviews from Real Estate Professionals since it was originally launched.

One Real Estate Broker recently wrote in her review that she was able to book 19 appointments in just 14 days.

"For the first time ever, an agency has delivered. We expected an appointment a day based on our conversation, and we had far exceeded that in our first two weeks," she wrote, adding that she "highly recommends" A Social Strategy's Agency for Life system.

About Anthony Mann:

Anthony Mann, President of A Social Strategy, has helped hundreds of Real Estate Agents, Teams, and Brokers grow their business by providing qualified appointments. Anthony is so confident in his program that he now allows his clients to only pay for appointments that they are happy with. For more information about his Zero Retainer Program, please visit https://zeroretainer.com/.

