AT&S: The Supervisory Board of AT&S has appointed Simone Faath for three years to the Management Board of AT&S as CFO with effect from 1 November 2020. She will be responsible for Finance, Controlling, Investor Relations, Legal, Internal Audit and Compliance. Simone Faath has a degree in economics and most recently worked for the US medical technology company Hillrom, where she was responsible for the Surgical Solutions Division in her role as Vice President Finance and contributed significantly to the successful integration of Trumpf Medizin Systeme. Her career began at Siemens AG in Munich, where she held different commercial positions. Subsequently she took on several commercial management positions at Sachtler, SAP and Thermo Fisher Scientific. Simone Faath studied ...

