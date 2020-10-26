Augmentum Fintech Plc - Proposed Placing of New Ordinary Shares

26 October 2020

LEI: 213800OTQ44T555I8S71

Augmentum Fintech plc

(the "Company" or "Augmentum Fintech")

Proposed Placing of New Ordinary Shares

Further to the announcement made by the Company on 6 October 2020, the board of directors of Augmentum Fintech, the UK's only publicly listed fintech investment company, (the "Board") is pleased to announce its intention to conduct a placing of new ordinary shares of £0.01 each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") ("Placing Shares") to raise gross proceeds of up to approximately £28 million (the "Placing") at a price of 120 pence per new Ordinary Share (the "Issue Price").

In addition to the Placing, there will be an offer made by the Company on the PrimaryBid platform of Ordinary Shares ("Retail Shares") at the Issue Price (the "Retail Offer" and together with the Placing Shares, the "New Ordinary Shares") to provide retail investors with an opportunity to participate in the equity fundraising alongside institutional investors. A separate announcement will be made shortly regarding the Retail Offer and its terms. For the avoidance of doubt, the Retail Offer is not part of the Placing.

Highlights

Placing and Retail Offer (together, the "Fundraise") to raise total gross proceeds of up to approximately £28 million, on a non-pre-emptive basis

Proceeds of the Fundraise are to be used to fund investments selected from the Company's near-term qualified pipeline, which currently contains approximately £120 million of investment opportunities across all target sectors and geographies, and continues to grow

The maximum number of New Ordinary Shares available to be issued pursuant to the Fundraising is 23,371,380, representing approximately 20% of the Company's existing issued share capital (excluding shares held in treasury)

The Issue Price is 120 pence per New Ordinary Share. This represents a premium of approximately 3.4% to the Company's audited Net Asset Value per Ordinary Share as at 31 March 2020 of 116.1 pence per Ordinary Share

The Issue Price represents a discount of approximately 6.3% to the closing price per Ordinary Share on 23 October 2020 of 128 pence per Ordinary Share

The Placing closes at 5.00 p.m. on 29 October 2020

The Company has today issued a trading update

Nplus1 Singer Capital Markets Limited ("Nplus1") and Peel Hunt LLP ("Peel Hunt") are acting as joint brokers and joint bookrunners in connection with the Placing (the "Joint Bookrunners")

Commenting on today's announcement, Neil England, Chairman of Augmentum Fintech plc said:

"The trend towards a digital economy has accelerated as a result of the change in life and work routines over the past year. The fintech sector has been a beneficiary of this acceleration. Augmentum is unique as a fintech specialist with a closed end structure offering patient capital to companies as they scale-up. We are well positioned in the sector with strong access to dealflow and our near term pipeline continues to grow. We believe there are further opportunities for the Company to deliver attractive returns for its shareholders."

Background to the Company

Augmentum Fintech invests in fast growing fintech businesses that are disrupting the financial services sector. Augmentum Fintech is the UK's only publicly listed investment company focusing on the fintech sector in the UK and wider Europe, having launched on the main market for listed securities (the "Main Market") of London Stock Exchange plc (the "London Stock Exchange") in 2018, giving businesses access to patient capital and support, unrestricted by conventional fund timelines and giving public markets investors access to a largely privately held investment sector during its main period of growth.

The Company has today separately issued a trading update.

Reasons for the Fundraise and use of proceeds

The Board, as advised by its portfolio manager, Augmentum Fintech Management Limited (the "Portfolio Manager"), believes that there continue to be attractive opportunities for the Company to deliver returns for its shareholders through investment in a portfolio of fintech businesses in the UK and wider Europe and to generate capital growth over the long term for shareholders.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the Fundraise to acquire investments in accordance with the Company's investment objective and investment policy, in particular including those investments that form part of the near-term qualified pipeline, which currently contains approximately £120 million of investment opportunities across all target sectors and geographies, and continues to grow.

Overview of the Fundraise

Pursuant to the Placing and Retail Offer, the Company may issue up to 23,371,380 New Ordinary Shares to raise up to approximately £28 million (gross) or approximately £27.5 million (net of expenses) at the Issue Price of 120 pence per Ordinary Share. The Fundraise is not pre-emptive.

The Placing will commence immediately following this announcement and will be closed at 5.00 p.m. on 29 October 2020 but may be closed earlier or later at the discretion of the Joint Bookrunners. A separate announcement will be made shortly regarding the Retail Offer and its terms. For the avoidance of doubt, the Retail Offer is not part of the Placing.

The Placing Shares will, following their proposed admission to listing on the premium segment of the Official List of the Financial Conduct Authority (the "Official List") and to trading on the premium segment of the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange ("Admission"), rank pari passu in all respects with the existing Ordinary Shares and the Retail Shares.

The Issue Price is calculated by reference to the net asset value per Ordinary Share as at 31 March 2020 (audited) of 116.1 pence plus a premium.

The maximum number of Placing Shares that can be issued pursuant to the Placing is 23,371,380. This maximum number is governed by the maximum number of shares that can be issued by the Company pursuant to the authority to allot granted by the Company's shareholders at its general meeting held on 1 July 2019 to issue up to 150 million Ordinary Shares and/or C Shares in aggregate (such authority to expire on 31 December 2020 unless previously revoked or varied by the Company in general meeting) but limited by the maximum number of shares that the Company can issue without the need to publish a prospectus under applicable law and regulation. This number of Placing Shares represents approximately 20% of the Company's current total issued share capital (excluding shares held in treasury). The maximum number of Placing Shares issued pursuant to the Placing will be reduced by the number of new Retail Shares issued under the Retail Offer, which is limited to 6,000,000 Retail Shares and is subject to scaling back in certain circumstances.

Each of Nplus1 and Peel Hunt has agreed to use its respective reasonable endeavours to procure subscribers (the "Placees") pursuant to the Placing for the Placing Shares at the Issue Price on the terms and subject to the conditions set out in the placing agreement which has been entered into between, inter alia, the Company and the Joint Bookrunners. The Placing is not being underwritten. In the event that commitments under the Placing exceed the maximum number of Placing Shares available, applications under the Placing will be scaled back at the absolute discretion of the Joint Bookrunners (but after consultation with the Company). The Placing is conditional upon, inter alia, Admission of the Placing Shares occurring not later than 8.00 a.m. on 3 November 2020 (or such later date and time as may be agreed between the Company and the Joint Bookrunners, not being longer than 13 November 2020).

The terms and conditions that apply to any subscription for Placing Shares procured pursuant to the Placing by Nplus1 and Peel Hunt are set out in the Appendix to this announcement.

Expected Timetable

2020 Placing opens 26 October Latest time and date for commitments under the Placing 5.00 p.m. on 29 October Publication of results of the Placing 30 October Admission and dealings in New Ordinary Shares commence 8.00 a.m. on 3 November CREST accounts credited with uncertificated Placing Shares 3 November Where applicable, definitive share certificates despatched by post in the week commencing 9 November Any changes to the expected timetable set out above will be notified by the Company through a Regulatory Information Service.

Applications will be made to the Financial Conduct Authority and the London Stock Exchange for all of the New Ordinary Shares to be admitted to listing on the premium listing segment of the Official List and to trading on the premium segment of the Main Market respectively. It is expected that Admission will become effective and dealings in the Placing Shares will commence at 8.00 a.m. on 3 November 2020.

For further information, please contact:

Augmentum

Tim Levene, Portfolio Manager

Nigel Szembel, Investor Relations

+44 (0)20 3961 5420

+44 (0)7802 362088

nigel@augmentum.vc Peel Hunt LLP (Joint Broker and Joint Bookrunner)

Liz Yong, Luke Simpson, Tom Pocock (Investment Banking)

Alex Howe, Chris Bunstead, Ed Welsby, Richard Harris (Sales)

Sohail Akbar (ECM) +44 (0)20 7418 8900 Nplus1 Singer Capital Markets Limited(Joint Broker and Joint Bookrunner)

Harry Gooden, Robert Peel, James Moat (Investment Banking)

Sam Greatrex, Alan Geeves, James Waterlow, Paul Glover (Sales) +44 (0)20 7496 3000 Frostrow

Victoria Hale, Company Secretary +44 (0)20 3170 8732

info@frostrow.com

Notes to Editors

Augmentum Fintech invests in fast growing fintech businesses that are disrupting the financial services sector. Augmentum Fintech is the UK's only publicly listed investment company focusing on the fintech sector in the UK and wider Europe, having launched on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange in 2018, giving businesses access to patient capital and support, unrestricted by conventional fund timelines and giving public markets investors access to a largely privately held investment sector during its main period of growth.

