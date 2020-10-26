A new 17 MW solar array is expected to cover around 17% of the theme park's electricity needs. Completion is scheduled for 2023.From pv magazine France Disneyland Paris has revealed that it will host a new 17 MW solar carport project, to be built in stages through 2023. The array is expected to generate 31 GWh of electricity per year upon completion, and will contribute to the reduction of greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions. France's Urbasolar, a subsidiary of Switzerland-based Axpo, is developing the project, which will include 67,500 solar panels across a surface spanning 17 hectares. The facility ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...