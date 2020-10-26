LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / October 26, 2020 / Gamesys, (LSE:GYS)(OTC PINK:JKPTF) a leading global online bingo-led operator, today announces the appointment of Numis Securities Limited as joint corporate broker, alongside Berenberg, with immediate effect.

About Gamesys Group plc

Gamesys Group plc is the parent company of an online gaming group that provides entertainment to a global consumer base. Through its subsidiaries, Gamesys Group plc currently offers bingo and casino games to its customers using brands which include Jackpotjoy (www.jackpotjoy.com), Virgin Games (www.virgingames.com), Botemania (www.botemania.es), Vera&John (www.verajohn.com), Heart Bingo (www.heartbingo.co.uk), Monopoly Casino (www.monopolycasino.com) and Rainbow Riches Casino (www.rainbowrichescasino.com). For more information about Gamesys Group plc, please visit www.gamesysgroup.com.

Enquiries:

Gamesys Group plc

Dan Talisman, Chief Legal Officer & Company Secretary

+44 (0)20 7478 8100

dan.talisman@gamesys.com

Jason Holden, Director of Investor Relations

+44 (0) 207 478 8150

jason.holden@gamesysgroup.com

Numis Securities Limited

Garry Levin

Tom Jacob

+44 (0) 207 260 1000

Berenberg

Chris Bowman

Mark Whitmore

+44 (0) 209 207 7800

Finsbury

James Leviton

Robert Allen

+44 (0) 207 251 3801

GamesysGroup-LON@finsbury.com

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Gamesys Group PLC

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/612193/Gamesys-Group-PLC-Announces-Appointment-of-Corporate-Broker