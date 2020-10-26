Anzeige
Montag, 26.10.2020
Start der NetCents Krypto-Kreditkarte "powered by VISA" fixiert!
WKN: A2DK8E ISIN: GB00BZ14BX56 
Stuttgart
26.10.20
08:01 Uhr
12,600 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
26.10.2020
Gamesys Group PLC Announces Appointment of Corporate Broker

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / October 26, 2020 / Gamesys, (LSE:GYS)(OTC PINK:JKPTF) a leading global online bingo-led operator, today announces the appointment of Numis Securities Limited as joint corporate broker, alongside Berenberg, with immediate effect.

About Gamesys Group plc

Gamesys Group plc is the parent company of an online gaming group that provides entertainment to a global consumer base. Through its subsidiaries, Gamesys Group plc currently offers bingo and casino games to its customers using brands which include Jackpotjoy (www.jackpotjoy.com), Virgin Games (www.virgingames.com), Botemania (www.botemania.es), Vera&John (www.verajohn.com), Heart Bingo (www.heartbingo.co.uk), Monopoly Casino (www.monopolycasino.com) and Rainbow Riches Casino (www.rainbowrichescasino.com). For more information about Gamesys Group plc, please visit www.gamesysgroup.com.

Enquiries:

Gamesys Group plc

Dan Talisman, Chief Legal Officer & Company Secretary
+44 (0)20 7478 8100
dan.talisman@gamesys.com

Jason Holden, Director of Investor Relations
+44 (0) 207 478 8150
jason.holden@gamesysgroup.com

Numis Securities Limited

Garry Levin
Tom Jacob
+44 (0) 207 260 1000

Berenberg

Chris Bowman
Mark Whitmore
+44 (0) 209 207 7800

Finsbury

James Leviton
Robert Allen
+44 (0) 207 251 3801

GamesysGroup-LON@finsbury.com

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Gamesys Group PLC



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/612193/Gamesys-Group-PLC-Announces-Appointment-of-Corporate-Broker

© 2020 ACCESSWIRE
