PRODWAYS: Prodways Group announces successes with industrial customers for its latest-generation P1000X plastic laser sintering 3D printers

Paris - October 26, 2020 at 8.00 am- Prodways Group, specialist in digital design and manufacturing, announces two new commercial successes in its plastic laser sintering printer range with two industrial customers at export.

Since 2014, Prodways Group has offered a range of plastic laser sintering printers dedicated to parts using high mechanical performance materials.

Launched in November 2019 at the Formnext tradeshow, the ProMaker P1000X enriches the range with more powerful hardware architecture. This printer offers a production speed of up to 2 liters per hour, and a 32-liter printing volume. It also provides higher resolution, a proprietary heat-control system and a built-in camera for remote access. It is compatible with more than 7 materials of the Prodways material range.

The Prodways ProMaker P1000X was designed for service buros and manufacturers to achieve industrial productivity and flexibility. These technical characteristics have won over two new industrial customers abroad.

Barcelona-based Innomaq 21, manufactures innovative, customized solutions for the steel industry acquired a machine to address the segment of rapid prototyping for industry.

Prodways has also supplied a printer to a major American player in food packaging. With its ProMaker P1000X, the company will produce customized parts for production-line tooling or robots. This sale was managed by the teams of Prodways Group's American subsidiary Solidscape, acquired 2 years ago, and provides tangible evidence of the commercial synergies implemented in the Printers activity since that acquisition.

Both these successes in new 3D printing markets show promise in an environment in which industrial applications of 3D printing appear to be gathering momentum. These successes also confirm the global positioning of Prodways Group.

About Prodways Group

Prodways Group is a specialist in industrial and professional 3D printing with a unique positioning as an integrated European player. The Group has developed right across the 3D printing value chain (software, machines, materials, parts & services) with a high value added technological industrial solution. Prodways Group offers a wide range of 3D printing systems and premium composite, hybrid and powder materials (SYSTEMS division). The company also manufactures and markets parts on demand, prototypes and small production run 3D printed items in plastic and metal (PRODUCTS division). The Group targets a significant number of sectors, from aeronautics to healthcare.

Listed on Euronext Paris, the Group reported in 2019 revenue of €71.3 million.

Prodways Group is a Groupe Gorgé company.

For further information: www.prodways-group.com

