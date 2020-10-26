Tallinn, Estonia, 2020-10-26 08:15 CET -- AS LHV Group will close the list of bond holders of subordinated bonds 29.10.2025 (ISIN code EE3300110741, ticker LHVB065025A) for early redemption and interest payments on October 29, 2020 at the end of the working day of Nasdaq CSD settlement system. Proceeding from the above, bonds of AS LHV Group (LHVB065025A) are traded with early redemption and interest rights for the last day today, on October 26, 2020. According to the Rulebook part Listing Rules section 13.3.1. trading with AS LHV Group (LHVB065025A) bonds will be suspended starting Tuesday, on October 27, 2020, until redemption. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +372 640 8800 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.