Vancouver, Canada - October 26, 2020 - Sirona Biochem Corp. (TSX-V: SBM) (FSE: ZSB) (US-OTC: SRBCF) ("Sirona") is pleased to announce that the clinical study using .2% TFC-1067 and conducted by Dr. Zoe Draelos of Dermatology Consulting Services, North Carolina, has been peer reviewed and accepted for publication in the Journal of Cosmetic Dermatology.

The study abstract can be found at the following link: https://doi.org/10.1111/jocd.13771

"The acceptance of a peer-reviewed study in a prestigious dermatology journal shows the dedication and credibility of our team and unwavering support of our innovative compound TFC-1067," said Dr. Geraldine Deliencourt-Godefroy, Chief Scientific Officer of Sirona Biochem. "While we continue to foster our global partnerships, this publication will provide tremendous commercial value as consumers increasingly demand clinical validation of products. With the unique benefits of TFC-1067 demonstrated in this trial, we are very excited about the next clinical trial currently underway using a higher concentration and improved formulation" she added.

The 12-week double blinded study involving 48 participants, completed in 2019, showed that TFC-1067 successfully achieved the endpoint of lightening dyschromic areas (dark spots) on the skin. With the application of TFC-1067, areas of hyperpigmentation were significantly lightened while preserving overall skin tone. TFC-1067 demonstrated the ability to lighten dark spots to blend into surrounding skin while preserving overall complexion. In this study, TFC-1067 achieved this goal while Hydroquinone did not, which is a tremendous consumer benefit and commercial advantage.

Further studies are planned, with one currently underway. Exploring the potential of TFC-1067 on different skin types, formulations and concentrations will further unlock the consumer and commercial unique benefits.

Hydroquinone has remained the gold standard for skin lightening despite known toxicity which is an ongoing concern for the FDA and the dermatology community. Hydroquinone is banned or has restricted dosing in an increasing number of countries. Despite the fact that many non-hydroquinone alternative lightening compounds are either toxic or ineffective, unfortunately millions of people still resort to toxic treatments for hyperpigmentation despite poor aesthetic results. There is a clear unmet need for a safe and effective treatment in this 20-Billion-USD skin lightening market.[i]

About the Journal of Cosmetic Dermatology

The Journal of Cosmetic Dermatology is the official journal of the International Academy of Cosmetic Dermatology (IACD) and the Canadian Association of Aesthetic Medicine (CAAM). The Journal publishes high quality, peer-reviewed articles on all aspects of cosmetic dermatology with the aim to foster the highest standards of patient care in cosmetic dermatology. Published quarterly, the Journal of Cosmetic Dermatology facilitates continuing professional development and provides a forum for the exchange of scientific research and innovative techniques.

For more information about the Journal of Cosmetic Dermatology, please visit: https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/page/journal/14732165/homepage/productinformation.html

About Sirona Biochem Corp.

Sirona Biochem is a cosmetic ingredient and drug discovery company with a proprietary platform technology. Sirona specializes in stabilizing carbohydrate molecules with the goal of improving efficacy and safety. New compounds are patented for maximum revenue potential.

Sirona's compounds are licensed to leading companies around the world in return for licensing fees, milestone fees and ongoing royalty payments. Sirona's laboratory, TFChem, is located in France and is the recipient of multiple French national scientific awards and European Union and French government grants. For more information, please visit www.sironabiochem.com.

