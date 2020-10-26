Stockholm, October 26, 2020 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that trading in Lohilo Foods AB's shares (short name LOHILO) commences today on Nasdaq First North Growth Market. The company belongs to the Consumer Staples sector. Lohilo is the 51st company to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq's Nordic markets* in 2020. Lohilo Foods AB is a fast-growing consumer goods company focusing on food and beverages. By combining several brands and constantly push innovation forward, the company has had a particular strong impact on the fitness and gym industry. Several warehouses deliver their products to 1500 stores, of which 400 are visited by consumers on a daily basis. The company became known as Lohilo Foods in 2019 and has a history tracing back to 1979. Lohilo Foods is headquartered in Växjö, Swden. "Today it's a big milestone for Lohilo Foods and we are very excited to announce the first day of trading at Nasdaq First North Growth Market," said Richard Hertvig, CEO of Lohilo Foods AB. "Our stakeholders are our ambassadors and together we will create great value for Lohilo and for the world." "We are pleased to welcome Lohilo Foods to the Nasdaq family as they list on our First North Growth Market," said Adam Kostyál, Head of European Listings at Nasdaq. "The company is a true example of how entrepreneurial skills, passion and innovation results in growth and a strong market position. We look forward to a lasting partnership with the company and its shareholders as we support them on their journey." Lohilo Foods AB has appointed FNCA Sweden AB as Certified Adviser. *Main markets and Nasdaq First North at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm About Nasdaq Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com. Nasdaq Media Contact Rebecka Wulfing +46 73 449 7122 rebecka.wulfing@nasdaq.com