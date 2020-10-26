Nasdaq Riga decided on October 26, 2020 to make changes in the observation status applied to AS "VALMIERAS STIKLA ŠKIEDRA" (VSS1R, ISIN code: LV0000100485). AS "VALMIERAS STIKLA ŠKIEDRA" on October 24, 2020 has submitted its audited annual consolidated and standalone financial reports for the year 2019. Therefore, the circumstances for which the observation status was applied to the company on May 5, 2020 have ceased to exist. Taking into account the Independent auditor's report on the Audit of the Consolidated Financial Statements where the auditor does not express an opinion and provide the Basis for Disclaimer of Opinion on the Consolidated Financial Statements, Nasdaq Riga decided to supplement the observation status with the additional reason in accordance to the Nasdaq Riga Rules on Listing and Trading of Financial Instruments on the Markets Regulated by the Exchange Article 20.1.2, Subarticle 9, which states that the observation status shall be applied to an issuer when it is important to turn the attention of market participants to a substantial circumstance related to the relevant financial instrument or its issuer. The observation status which was applied on June 18, 2019 is still in force. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +371 67212431 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga, AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.