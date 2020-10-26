An international research team has analyzed all existing cooling technologies for PV panels and has indicated the current best options and future trends of research. According to its findings, active water cooling, although expensive and not particularly practical, is the most effective cooling technique while passive cooling systems, despite being easy to apply, have still limited possibilities.Future research should focus on active water cooling and combined heat pipe and sink cooling for reducing the operating temperature of PV modules, and on how to eventually hybridize these technologies. ...

