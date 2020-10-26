Please be informed that WindowMaster International A/S will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark as per 27 October 2020. Name: WindowMaster International -------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: DK0061278355 -------------------------------------------------------- Short name: WMA -------------------------------------------------------- Volume: 14,399,232 shares -------------------------------------------------------- Company Registration Number: 13827532 -------------------------------------------------------- Face value: DKK 1 -------------------------------------------------------- ADT Value: EUR 400,000 -------------------------------------------------------- Round Lot: 1 -------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: First North Denmark / 100 -------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table -------------------------------------------------------- Mic code: DSME -------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 204220 -------------------------------------------------------- ICB-klassifikation: Code Industry ----------------- 50 Industrials ----------------- Code Super Sector ------------------------------ 5010 Construction & Materials ------------------------------ For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=795639